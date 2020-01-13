MENU
Oscars 2020 : découvrez toutes les nominations

Chloé Valmary il y a 11 minutes A la une, Cinéma Laisser un commentaire

Découvrez toutes les nominations des Oscars 2020. Qui de Joker, 1917 ou Once Upon A Time… in Hollywood repartira grand gagnant ? Parasite peut-il créer la surprise ? La réponse sera donnée le 9 février prochain.

La 92e cérémonie des Oscars aura lieu à Los Angeles le 9 février 2020 et nous connaissons désormais la liste des films et talents nommés.

Oscars 2020 : toutes les nominations

Meilleur film

Meilleur réalisateur

Meilleur acteur

Meilleur actrice

Meilleur acteur dans un second rôle

Meilleure actrice dans un second rôle

Meilleur scénario original

Meilleur scénario adapté

  • The Irishman
  • Jojo Rabbit
  • Joker
  • Les Filles du Docteur March
  • The Two Popes

Meilleur film d’animation

Meilleur film étranger

Meilleur documentaire

  • American Factory
  • The Cave
  • The Edge of Democracy
  • Pour Sama
  • Honeyland

Meilleure musique

  • Les Filles du Docteur March
  • Joker
  • 1917
  • Marriage Story
  • Star Wars : L’Ascension de Skywalker

Meilleure chanson originale

  • (I’m Gonna) Love me AgainRocketman
  • Stand UpHarriet
  • Toy Story 4
  • I’m standing with you – Breakthrough
  • Into the Unknown – La Reine des Neiges 2

Meilleure photographie

  • The Irishman
  • Joker
  • The Lighthouse
  • 1917
  • Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Meilleurs décors

  • The Irishman
  • Jojo Rabbit
  • 1917
  • Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
  • Parasite

Meilleurs costumes

  • The Irishman
  • Jojo Rabbit
  • Joker
  • Les Filles du Docteur March
  • Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Meilleurs maquillages

  • Scandale
  • Joker
  • Judy
  • Maléfique 2
  • 1917

Meilleurs effets visuels

  • Avengers : Endgame
  • The Irishman
  • Le Roi Lion
  • 1917
  • Star Wars : L’Ascension de Skywalker

Meilleur montage

  • Le Mans 66
  • The Irishman
  • Jojo Rabbit
  • Joker
  • Parasite

Meilleur montage sonore

  • Le Mans 66
  • Joker
  • 1917
  • Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
  • Star Wars : L’Ascension de Skywalker

Meilleur mixage sonore

  • Ad Astra
  • Le Mans 66
  • Joker
  • 1917
  • Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Meilleur court-métrage

  • Brotherhood
  • Nefta Football Club
  • The Neighbors’ Window
  • Saria
  • A Sister

Meilleur court-métrage d’animation

  • Dcera
  • Hair Love
  • Kitbull
  • Memorable
  • Sister

Meilleur court-métrage documentaire

  • à venir…
