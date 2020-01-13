Oscars 2020 : découvrez toutes les nominations

Découvrez toutes les nominations des Oscars 2020. Qui de Joker, 1917 ou Once Upon A Time… in Hollywood repartira grand gagnant ? Parasite peut-il créer la surprise ? La réponse sera donnée le 9 février prochain.
La 92e cérémonie des Oscars aura lieu à Los Angeles le 9 février 2020 et nous connaissons désormais la liste des films et talents nommés.
Oscars 2020 : toutes les nominations
Meilleur film
- The Irishman
- Le Mans 66
- Marriage Story
- 1917
- Joker
- Les Filles du Docteur March
- Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
- Jojo Rabbit
- Parasite
Meilleur réalisateur
- Bong Joon-ho – Parasite
- Sam Mendes – 1917
- Todd Philipps – Joker
- Martin Scorsese – The Irishman
- Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Meilleur acteur
- Antonio Banderas – Douleur et Gloire
- Adam Driver – Marriage Story
- Joaquin Phoenix – Joker
- Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes
- Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Meilleur actrice
- Cynthia Erivo – Harriet
- Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story
- Saoirse Ronan – Les Filles du Docteur March
- Charlize Theron – Scandale
- Renée Zellweger – Judy
Meilleur acteur dans un second rôle
- Tom Hanks – Un Ami Extraordinaire
- Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes
- Al Pacino – The Irishman
- Joe Pesci – The Irishman
- Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Meilleure actrice dans un second rôle
- Kathy Bates – Le Cas Richard Jewell
- Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit
- Florence Pugh – Les Filles du Docteur March
- Laura Dern – Marriage Story
- Margot Robbie – Scandale
Meilleur scénario original
- À Couteaux Tirés
- Marriage Story
- 1917
- Parasite
- Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Meilleur scénario adapté
- The Irishman
- Jojo Rabbit
- Joker
- Les Filles du Docteur March
- The Two Popes
Meilleur film d’animation
Meilleur film étranger
- Corpus Christi
- Honeyland
- Douleur et Gloire
- Parasite
- Les Misérables
Meilleur documentaire
- American Factory
- The Cave
- The Edge of Democracy
- Pour Sama
- Honeyland
Meilleure musique
- Les Filles du Docteur March
- Joker
- 1917
- Marriage Story
- Star Wars : L’Ascension de Skywalker
Meilleure chanson originale
- (I’m Gonna) Love me Again – Rocketman
- Stand Up – Harriet
- Toy Story 4
- I’m standing with you – Breakthrough
- Into the Unknown – La Reine des Neiges 2
Meilleure photographie
- The Irishman
- Joker
- The Lighthouse
- 1917
- Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Meilleurs décors
- The Irishman
- Jojo Rabbit
- 1917
- Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
- Parasite
Meilleurs costumes
- The Irishman
- Jojo Rabbit
- Joker
- Les Filles du Docteur March
- Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Meilleurs maquillages
- Scandale
- Joker
- Judy
- Maléfique 2
- 1917
Meilleurs effets visuels
- Avengers : Endgame
- The Irishman
- Le Roi Lion
- 1917
- Star Wars : L’Ascension de Skywalker
Meilleur montage
- Le Mans 66
- The Irishman
- Jojo Rabbit
- Joker
- Parasite
Meilleur montage sonore
- Le Mans 66
- Joker
- 1917
- Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
- Star Wars : L’Ascension de Skywalker
Meilleur mixage sonore
- Ad Astra
- Le Mans 66
- Joker
- 1917
- Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Meilleur court-métrage
- Brotherhood
- Nefta Football Club
- The Neighbors’ Window
- Saria
- A Sister
Meilleur court-métrage d’animation
- Dcera
- Hair Love
- Kitbull
- Memorable
- Sister
Meilleur court-métrage documentaire
- à venir…