Oscars 2021 : découvrez le palmarès complet

Toujours très attendue chaque année, la cérémonie des Oscars a encore une fois fait office d'événement sur la planète cinéma malgré des conditions très spéciales. Découvrez le palmarès complet de cette 93ème édition.
Une édition 2021 malgré la crise
En dépit d'une actualité cinématographique fortement amoindrie par la crise sanitaire, la cérémonie des Oscars s'est bien tenue en 2021, avec un peu de retard par rapport à d'habitude. Les différentes catégories avaient parfois moins d'allure mais des sérieux prétendants étaient dans la course pour décrocher des statuettes. Mank et Nomadland étaient notamment les deux principaux favoris sur lesquels il fallait garder l'œil. On peut le dire, à l'heure de connaître les résultats : ils ont tenu leur rang. Même si Netflix n'a pas brillé dans les plus grandes catégories, la plateforme continue de s'installer comme un acteur majeur de l'industrie dans cette cérémonie ô combien importante pour la légitimité.
Oscars 2021 : le palmarès complet
Meilleur Film : Nomadland de Chloe Zhao
- The Father
- Judas and the Black Messiah
- Mank
- Minari
- Promising Young Woman
- Les 7 de Chicago
- Sound of Metal
Meilleur réalisateur : Chloe Zhao - Nomadland
- Lee Isaac Chung - Minari
- Emerald Fennell - Promising Young Woman
- David Fincher - Mank
- Thomas Vinterberg - Drunk
Meilleur acteur : Anthony Hopkins - The Father
- Riz Ahmed - Sound of Metal
- Chadwick Boseman - Le Blues de Ma Rainey
- Gary Oldman - Mank
- Steven Yeun - Minari
Meilleure actrice : Frances McDormand - Nomadland
- Viola Davis - Le Blues de Ma Rainey
- Andra Day - Billie Holiday, une affaire d'état
- Vanessa Kirby - Pieces of a Woman
- Carey Mulligan - Promising Young Woman
Meilleur acteur dans un second rôle : Daniel Kaluuya - Judas and the Black Messiah
- Sacha Baron Cohen - Les Sept de Chicago
- Leslie Odom Jr. - One Night in Miami
- Paul Raci - Sound of Metal
- Lakeith Stanfield - Judas and the Black Messiah
Meilleure actrice dans un second rôle : Youn Yuh jung - Minari
- Maria Bakalova - Borat 2
- Glenn Close - Une ode américaine
- Olivia Colman - The Father
- Amanda Seyfried - Mank
Meilleur film en langue étrangère : Drunk de Thomas Vinterberg
- L'Affaire collective
- L'Homme qui a vendu sa peau
- Shao Nian de Ni
- La Voix d'Aida
Meilleur film d'animation : Soul de Pete Docter et Kemp Powers
Meilleure photographie : Mank
- Judas and the Black Messiah
- La Mission
- Nomadland
- Les Sept de Chicago
Meilleur scénario original : Promising Young Woman
- Judas and the Black Messiah
- Minari
- Les Sept de Chicago
- Sound of Metal
Meilleur scénario adapté : The Father
- Borat 2
- Nomadland
- One Night in Miami
- Le Tigre blanc
Meilleur montage : Sound of Metal
- The Father
- Nomadland
- Promising Young Woman
- Les Sept de Chicago
Meilleurs décors : Mank
- The Father
- Le Blues de Ma Rainey
- La Mission
- Tenet
Meilleurs costumes : Le Blues de Ma Rainey
Meilleure musique originale : Soul
- Da 5 Bloods
- Minari
- La Mission
- Mank
Meilleure chanson : Judas and the Black Messiah - "Fight for You"
- Eurovision Song Contest - "Husavik"
- One Night in Miami - "Speak Now"
- Les Sept de Chicago - "Hear My Voice"
- La Vie devant soi - "Io Si (Seen)"
Meilleur son : Sound of Metal
- Mank
- La Mission
- Soul
- USS Greyhound
Meilleurs effets visuels : Tenet
Meilleurs maquillages et coiffures : Le Blues de Ma Rainey
- Emma
- Mank
- Pinocchio
- Une ode américaine
Meilleur documentaire : La Sagesse de la pieuvre
- Collective
- Crip Camp
- The Mole Agent
- Time
Meilleur court-métrage : Two Distant Strangers
- Feeling Through
- The Letter Room
- The Present
- White Eye
Meilleur court-métrage animé : Quoiqu'il arrive, je vous aime
- Genius Loci
- Mon terrier
- Opera
- Yes-People
Meilleur court-métrage documentaire : Colette
- A Concerto is a Conversation
- A Love Song for Latasha
- Do Not Split
- Hunger Ward