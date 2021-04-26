Oscars 2021 : découvrez le palmarès complet

Accueil

Avec un Français récompensé !

Maxime Bedini

Il y a 4 Heures

--

Toujours très attendue chaque année, la cérémonie des Oscars a encore une fois fait office d'événement sur la planète cinéma malgré des conditions très spéciales. Découvrez le palmarès complet de cette 93ème édition.

Une édition 2021 malgré la crise

En dépit d'une actualité cinématographique fortement amoindrie par la crise sanitaire, la cérémonie des Oscars s'est bien tenue en 2021, avec un peu de retard par rapport à d'habitude. Les différentes catégories avaient parfois moins d'allure mais des sérieux prétendants étaient dans la course pour décrocher des statuettes. Mank et Nomadland étaient notamment les deux principaux favoris sur lesquels il fallait garder l'œil. On peut le dire, à l'heure de connaître les résultats : ils ont tenu leur rang. Même si Netflix n'a pas brillé dans les plus grandes catégories, la plateforme continue de s'installer comme un acteur majeur de l'industrie dans cette cérémonie ô combien importante pour la légitimité.

Mank
Mank ©Netflix

Oscars 2021 : le palmarès complet

Meilleur Film : Nomadland de Chloe Zhao

Meilleur réalisateur : Chloe Zhao - Nomadland

Meilleur acteur : Anthony Hopkins - The Father

Meilleure actrice : Frances McDormand - Nomadland

Meilleur acteur dans un second rôle : Daniel Kaluuya - Judas and the Black Messiah

Meilleure actrice dans un second rôle : Youn Yuh jung - Minari

Meilleur film en langue étrangère : Drunk de Thomas Vinterberg

Meilleur film d'animation : Soul de Pete Docter et Kemp Powers

Meilleure photographie : Mank

  • Judas and the Black Messiah
  • La Mission
  • Nomadland
  • Les Sept de Chicago 

Meilleur scénario original : Promising Young Woman

  • Judas and the Black Messiah
  • Minari
  • Les Sept de Chicago
  • Sound of Metal

Meilleur scénario adapté : The Father

Meilleur montage : Sound of Metal

  • The Father
  • Nomadland
  • Promising Young Woman
  • Les Sept de Chicago

Meilleurs décors : Mank

  • The Father
  • Le Blues de Ma Rainey
  • La Mission
  • Tenet

Meilleurs costumes : Le Blues de Ma Rainey

Meilleure musique originale : Soul

Meilleure chanson : Judas and the Black Messiah - "Fight for You"

Meilleur son : Sound of Metal

Meilleurs effets visuels : Tenet

Meilleurs maquillages et coiffures : Le Blues de Ma Rainey

  • Emma
  • Mank
  • Pinocchio
  • Une ode américaine

Meilleur documentaire : La Sagesse de la pieuvre

Meilleur court-métrage : Two Distant Strangers

  • Feeling Through
  • The Letter Room
  • The Present
  • White Eye

Meilleur court-métrage animé : Quoiqu'il arrive, je vous aime

  • Genius Loci
  • Mon terrier
  • Opera
  • Yes-People

Meilleur court-métrage documentaire : Colette

  • A Concerto is a Conversation
  • A Love Song for Latasha
  • Do Not Split
  • Hunger Ward

 

