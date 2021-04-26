Oscars 2021 : découvrez le palmarès complet

Toujours très attendue chaque année, la cérémonie des Oscars a encore une fois fait office d'événement sur la planète cinéma malgré des conditions très spéciales. Découvrez le palmarès complet de cette 93ème édition.

Une édition 2021 malgré la crise

En dépit d'une actualité cinématographique fortement amoindrie par la crise sanitaire, la cérémonie des Oscars s'est bien tenue en 2021, avec un peu de retard par rapport à d'habitude. Les différentes catégories avaient parfois moins d'allure mais des sérieux prétendants étaient dans la course pour décrocher des statuettes. Mank et Nomadland étaient notamment les deux principaux favoris sur lesquels il fallait garder l'œil. On peut le dire, à l'heure de connaître les résultats : ils ont tenu leur rang. Même si Netflix n'a pas brillé dans les plus grandes catégories, la plateforme continue de s'installer comme un acteur majeur de l'industrie dans cette cérémonie ô combien importante pour la légitimité.

Mank ©Netflix

Oscars 2021 : le palmarès complet

Meilleur Film : Nomadland de Chloe Zhao

Meilleur réalisateur : Chloe Zhao - Nomadland

Meilleur acteur : Anthony Hopkins - The Father

Meilleure actrice : Frances McDormand - Nomadland

Meilleur acteur dans un second rôle : Daniel Kaluuya - Judas and the Black Messiah

Meilleure actrice dans un second rôle : Youn Yuh jung - Minari

Meilleur film en langue étrangère : Drunk de Thomas Vinterberg

Meilleure photographie : Mank

Judas and the Black Messiah

La Mission

Nomadland

Les Sept de Chicago

Meilleur scénario original : Promising Young Woman

Judas and the Black Messiah

Minari

Les Sept de Chicago

Sound of Metal

Meilleur scénario adapté : The Father

Borat 2

Nomadland

One Night in Miami

Le Tigre blanc

Meilleur montage : Sound of Metal

The Father

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Les Sept de Chicago

Meilleurs décors : Mank

The Father

Le Blues de Ma Rainey

La Mission

Tenet

Meilleurs costumes : Le Blues de Ma Rainey

Emma

Mank

Mulan

Pinocchio

Meilleure musique originale : Soul

Da 5 Bloods

Minari

La Mission

Mank

Meilleure chanson : Judas and the Black Messiah - "Fight for You"

Eurovision Song Contest - "Husavik"

One Night in Miami - "Speak Now"

Les Sept de Chicago - "Hear My Voice"

La Vie devant soi - "Io Si (Seen)"

Meilleur son : Sound of Metal

Mank

La Mission

Soul

USS Greyhound

Meilleurs effets visuels : Tenet

Meilleurs maquillages et coiffures : Le Blues de Ma Rainey

Emma

Mank

Pinocchio

Une ode américaine

Meilleur documentaire : La Sagesse de la pieuvre

Meilleur court-métrage : Two Distant Strangers

Feeling Through

The Letter Room

The Present

White Eye

Meilleur court-métrage animé : Quoiqu'il arrive, je vous aime

Genius Loci

Mon terrier

Opera

Yes-People

Meilleur court-métrage documentaire : Colette